Meet the Class of 2021 — Open Door School

Alex Beckett

Honors/extracurricular activities in school: Bell choir, basketball, volleyball, the Transition work program

What is your favorite memory of high school? Being in art class

What are your plans beyond high school? Going to work at Bob Evans

What will you miss most about your school? The fun of it

What are you most proud of accomplishing in the last year or two? Getting a job while in school.

Hobbies/groups/organizations outside of school: Baseball, bowling and basketball

What is a favorite book, album or movie you have enjoyed? Book: The Cat in the Hat; Music: Michael Jackson albums; Movie: the Wizard of Oz

How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact your last years of high school? Not much

Where would you like to be 20 years from now? At a job, married with kids

Chole Gollihue

What is your favorite memory of high school? Lunchtime

What will you miss most about your school? My teachers

Joshua Gool

Honors/extracurricular activities in school: Basketball, bell choir, Special Olympics, transition-to-work program, volleyball

What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memory is playing in a basketball game against Vern Riffe

What are your plans beyond high school? I plan to work at Walmart after graduation

What will you miss most about your school? My friends

What are you most proud of accomplishing in the last year or two? Perfect attendance

Is there a teacher or mentor who has particularly inspired or helped you and what is the best advice you have received from them?: Mrs. Patten. She tells me to stay out of trouble.

Hobbies/groups/organizations outside of school: I like to cut grass and work with my grandpa.

What is a favorite book, album or movie you have enjoyed?: I love Supernatural

How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact your last years of high school?: I had to attend classes online. I also missed out on basketball, my favorite sport.

Where would you like to be 20 years from now?: I hope to be working and spending time with my family

Cody Pritchard

Honors/extracurricular activities in school: Special Olympics, transition-to-work program, basketball, volleyball and bell choir

What is your favorite memory of high school? Basketball games with friends

What are your plans beyond high school? I plan on getting a job at Wendy’s.

What will you miss most about your school? Mrs. Patten and all of my friends

What are you most proud of accomplishing in the last year or two? I worked for the school’s coffee cart

Is there a teacher or mentor who has particularly inspired or helped you and what is the best advice you have received from them? Mrs. Patten, Mrs. Kelty, Ms. Hollie. They always tell me to do my best.

Hobbies/groups/organizations outside of school: I play basketball with my friends

What is a favorite book, album or movie you have enjoyed? I love the Disney movie Planes

How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact your last years of high school? I had to do virtual learning and couldn’t be with my friends

Where would you like to be 20 years from now? I would like to be living with my dad and working at Wendy’s

Other thoughts or comments about your high school experience: Go Jets!

Dustin Gallaway

Honors/extracurricular activities in school: Cheerleader

What is your favorite memory of high school? Graduation from high school

What will you miss most about your school? Getting up and meeting all my friends and teachers

How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact your last years of high school? Couldn’t graduate

Jason Smith

(2020 graduate)

Honors/extracurricular activities in school: Basketball manager, bell choir

What is your favorite memory of high school? Everything – Jason loves Open Door.

What are your plans beyond high school? PCS – working at The Armory

What will you miss most about your school? Teachers and friends

What are you most proud of accomplishing in the last year or two? Got a job

Is there a teacher or mentor who has particularly inspired or helped you and what is the best advice you have received from them? Mrs. Patten and Ms. Robin and Ms. Liz

Hobbies/groups/organizations outside of school: Collects movies

What is a favorite book, album or movie you have enjoyed?: The Avengers movies

How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact your last years of high school?: Missed prom and graduation — missed seeing friends and teachers

Where would you like to be 20 years from now? With friends

Other thoughts or comments about your high school experience: Moving to Open Door was the best thing ever — Jason loves Open Door and everyone here.