Blues Traveler, Old Crow Medicine Show among lineup for Ashland music fest

Foxfire Music and Arts Festival set for Sept. 24-25

ASHLAND, Ky. — The Paramount Arts Center is excited to announce the first ever ‘Foxfire Music & Arts Festival’ coming to the Ashland Riverfront on Sept. 24-25.

Presented by the Delta Marriott in Downtown Ashland, as well as the Winchester Restaurant, the two-day festival will feature a range of popular national touring acts, including Old Crow Medicine Show, Whiskey Myers, Colter Wall and Blues Traveler, as well as local and regional artists. Art vendors and live art exhibitions will also be a prominent feature of the event.

The full lineup is as follows:

Friday, Sept. 24:

Old Crow Medicine Show, Colter Wall, Ona, Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle, Eric Bolander, Charlie Woods & Deep Hollow and Patrick Leland McKnight

Saturday, Sept. 25:

Whiskey Myers, Blues Traveler, Morgan Wade, John R. Miller, Josh Brown & The Hard Livin Legends, Shelby Lore and Cole Chaney

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have such a great set of national headlining acts for both nights and we’re equally excited to be showcasing the local and regional talent that our area holds,” David Miller, Paramount marketing director, said. “This event is a celebration of the artistic heritage of the entire tri-state, and we’re proud to show off both the music and art that our region is becoming known for.”

Tickets go on sale at noon, Tuesday, June 1 for both general admission, as well as a limited number of VIP seats, A full weekend ticket package is also available which offers a discount for those wanting to enjoy both days of the festival.

Tickets can be purchased online at ParamountArtsCenter.com/Foxfire or through the Paramount Box Office.

The Box Office can be reached at 606-324-0007 and is located at 1300 Winchester Ave. in Ashland. Operating hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday.

The Kentucky Arts Council, the state arts agency, supports the Paramount Arts Center with state tax dollars and federal funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Support is also provided by the Paramount Woman’s Association, private donations, and by the Kentucky Department of Travel and Tourism.