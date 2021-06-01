Body found in Locust Grove Cemetery identified

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found in the Locust Grove Cemetery in Willow Wood on Saturday and foul play is not suspected in the Kentucky man’s death.

The man’s body was found around 3 p.m. in the cemetery on Greasy Ridge Road.

Lawrence County coroner Ben Mack announce on Tuesday afternoon, that after an extensive investigation and fingerprint identification, the man was identified as Elmo Dewayne Lykins, 47, of West Liberty, Kentucky, which is 84 miles away from Willow Wood in Morgan County, Kentucky.

Mack said the man’s body were found a significant distance away from an abandoned vehicle, which was indirectly linked to Lykins.

The coroner said that preliminary autopsy findings, done in cooperation with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, do not demonstrate any signs of foul play at this time.

Formal cause of death will be made at a later date pending final laboratory testing.

No further information is currently available.

The coroner’s office thanked the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police and Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for their assistance in the ongoing investigation.