Scott Fox

July13, 1972–May 28, 2021

Scott Anthony Fox, 48, of Ironton, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021.

Scott was born in Pontiac, Michigan on July 13, 1972, to the late Richard Fox and Darlene (Hayes) Rutledge, of Ironton.

Scott attended Rock Hill schools and was an amazing artist.

He enjoyed drawing, tattooing, fishing, and cooking on the grill. Scott was a hard-working carpenter, who would work for anyone that would need the help.

In addition to his mother, He is survived by three sons, Mark Frazier, of Pedro, Anthony (Holly) Fox I and Zachary Fox, both of Ironton; two daughters, Sarah Fox, of Pennsylvania, and Skylar Fox, of South Point; stepfather, Mark Rutledge, of Ironton; brother, Ivan (Brandy) Popov, of Florida; grandchildren, Anthony, Athena, and Lilly; two nieces, Emily and Ciera; as well as many other family and friends who will miss him dearly.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.

