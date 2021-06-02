Thundering Herd announces 2021 football C-USA television schedule

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.— Marshall football received its 2021 television schedule from the Conference USA office on Tuesday.

The Thundering Herd will play on CBS Sports Network’s linear channel four times (3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 4, at Navy; 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, at North Texas; 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, against UAB and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, versus WKU).

Marshall will also appear three times through the network’s Facebook outlet (6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18 against East Carolina; 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, against Old Dominion and 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Florida Atlantic).

The Herd-Monarchs tilt will also serve as Marshall’s annual Homecoming game.

The Herd will appear on Stadium three times: 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Middle Tennessee; 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, against FIU and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, at Charlotte.

Marshall’s game against North Carolina Central (6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11) will be carried by ESPN+ and the Thundering Herd’s road date with Appy State (7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23) will air on ESPN.

The 2021 C-USA Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 4 will air on CBS Sports Network.

2021 Marshall Schedule (All Times Eastern)

Saturday, Sept. 4: at Navy, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

Saturday, Sept. 11: North Carolina Central, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 18: East Carolina, 6 p.m., CBSSN on Facebook

Thursday, Sept. 23: at App State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 2: at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m., Stadium

Saturday, Oct. 9: Old Dominion, 2 p.m., CBSSN on Facebook (Homecoming)

Friday, Oct. 15: at North Texas, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 30: FIU, 3:30 p.m., Stadium

Saturday, Nov. 6: at Florida Atlantic, 6 p.m., CBSSN on Facebook

Saturday, Nov. 13: UAB, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

Saturday, Nov. 20: at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m., Stadium

Saturday, Nov. 27: WKU, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN