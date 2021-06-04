Chesapeake student painter donates prize money to CMO

CHESAPEAKE — A freshman at St. Joseph Catholic High School and a member of St. Ann’s Catholic church in Chesapeake was involved in a program called Rebuilding Together in the Margins.

David T. Cooney used his creative skills with a painting and writing to win second place in the contest.

David received $200 cash and he also won $200 to donate to an organization of his choice and his chose Community Mission Outreach in Chesapeake.

The organization is not new to David or his dad. They both volunteer monthly at food giveaways and work hard to rebuild the community in which they live.

The project explored what the COVID-19 pandemic has taught the public about disparities in society that cause some communities to experience marginalization, and how the efforts to rebuild can help create more just structures where all communities can have the opportunity to thrive.