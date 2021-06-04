William Roberts

Dec. 26, 1933–June 3, 2021

William (Bill) Harris Roberts, 87, of Ironton, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, June 3, 2021, while in the care of Community Hospice Care Center, located in Ashland, Kentucky.

Mr. Roberts was born Dec. 26, 1933, in Paintsville, Kentucky; a son to the late Walter Aaron and Alta Mae (Blevins) Roberts.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Ferna “Fern” (Childers) Roberts, who passed away Sept. 4, 2007.

Mr. Roberts attended Dawson Bryant High School and was a retired supervisor for the Weld Shop for National Mine Service Company.

Bill loved his family, farming, singing, watching Westerns on TV and reading.

Bill enjoyed spending every Sunday afternoon with his children and grandchildren who visited after church and enjoyed Sunday dinner with them.

He was of the Methodist faith and attended Memorial Methodist Church in Coal Grove.

Bill was known for his singing “Happy Birthday” to all of his family on their birthdays and no birthday was complete without it.

When Bill was young, he enjoyed playing trumpet and he also sang on local radio stations.

In addition to his parents, and wife, he was preceded in death by son, William Ricky Roberts; and sister, Patsy Ann Greiner.

He is survived by daughter, Vicki Mowery and the late David Mowery, of Ashland, Kentucky; son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Lola Roberts, of Erlanger, Kentucky daughter and son-in-law, Anna and Russ Jones, of Ashland, Kentucky; daughter, Robin Willis and the late Jimmy Willis, of Coal Grove; daughter and son-in-law, Brenda Malone and Steve Antinore, of Swansboro, North Carolina; daughter, Cindy Kelly, of Columbus; daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and JF Simard, of Chicoutomi, Quebec, Canada; brother and sisters-in-law, Bud and Kathie Roberts, of Tucson, Arizona; brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Karen Roberts, of South Point; and sister, Nellie Jo Wright of Tampa, Florida.

He was also blessed with eleven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

William was a loving husband and father and much loved by his family and friends.

He will be sadly missed by all.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. John Paul Patterson officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. Friends may call 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.