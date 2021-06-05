2021 All-SOC Softball and Track Awards

Southern Ohio Conference

2021 All-SOC Division I Softball

FIRST TEAM

Claire Dettwiller, Portsmouth Notre Dame

Isabel Cassidy, Portsmouth Notre Dame

Gwen Sparks, Portsmouth Notre Dame

Megan Bazler, Portsmouth Clay

Preslee Lutz, Portsmouth Clay

Emily Estep, Symmes Valley

Kelsie Gothard, Symmes Valley

Ava Jenkins, Green

Jadlyn Lawson, New Boston

Mea Henderson, Latham Western

Mia Caldwell, Sciotoville East

SECOND TEAM

Ava Hassel, Portsmouth Notre Dame

Annie Dettwiller, Portsmouth Notre Dame

Shaley Munion, Portsmouth Clay

Kat Cochran, Portsmouth Clay

Kylee Thompson, Symmes Valley

Cassie Williams, New Boston

Morgan Whitley, Latham Western

Kasey Kimbler, Green

Peyton Johnson, Sciotoville East

Player of the Year: Ava Jenkins, Green

Pitcher of the Year: Gwen Sparks, Portsmouth Notre Dame

Coach of the Year: Jeff “Odie” Estep

All-SOC Division II Softball

FIRST TEAM

Boo Sturgill, Wheelersburg

Rylie Hughes, Wheelersburg

Macee Eaton, Wheelersburg

Gwen Messer, South Webster

Emma Bailey, South Webster

Zoiee Smith, Waverly

Suzzy Wall, Waverly

Sydney McDermott, Portsmouth West

Andi Blevins, Minford

Jacklyn Burchett, Northwest

Kailey Adkins, Oak Hill

Andee Lester, Beaver Eastern

Emily Johnson, Lucasville Valley

SECOND TEAM

Andi Jo Howard, Wheelersburg

Haley Myers, Wheelersburg

Bri Claxon, South Webster

Skylar Zimmerman, South Webstere

Abie Marshall, Waverly

Kate Rollins, Portsmouth West

Mackenzie Koverman, Minford

Alexia Throckmorton, Northwest

Brenna Davis, Oak Hill

Chloe Dixon, Beaver Eastern

Taylor Cunningham, Lucasville Valley

Player of the Year: Macee Eaton, Wheelersburg

Pitcher of the Year: Sydney McDermott, Portsmouth West

Coach of the Year: Teresa Ruby, Wheelersburg

All-SOC Division I Track

High Point

SOC 1 Girls: Abby Cochenour, Beaver Eastern

SOC 2 Girls: Lauren Jolly, Wheelersburg

SOC 1 Boys: Ryan Benjamin, Lucasville Valley

SOC 2 Boys: Landen Smith, McDermott Northwest

Coach of the Year

SOC 1 Girls: Sue Bentley, Green; John Taylor, Portsmouth Notre Dame

SOC 2 Girls: Tanya Murphy, Waverly

SOC 1 Boys: Jason Fell, Lucasville Valley

SOC 2 Boys: Dave Frantz, McDermott Northwest

Team Champions

SOC 1 Girls: Portsmouth Notre Dame

SOC 2 Girls: Wheelersburg

SOC 1 Boys: Lucasville Valley

SOC 2 Boys: McDermott Northwest