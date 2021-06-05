Rock Hill’s Wood reaches finals

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COLUMBUS — Noah Wood lives to run another day.

Rock Hill Redmen senior sprinter Noah Wood qualified for the finals of the Division 2 state track meet in the 400-meter dash on Friday with the fourth fastest time in the preliminaries.

Wood ran a 49.53-seconds in the third heat to qualify for the finals on Saturday. Jordan Dean of Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph had a 47.66 clocking, Deasean Evans of Cleveland Glenville ran a 49.29 and Mason Louis of Bexley had a 48.34 time.

The finals will be at 3:10 p.m. at Pickerington North High School.

Ironton Fighting Tigers’ William “Quay” Harrison will compete in the high jump at 10 a.m.

In the Division 3 preliminaries on Friday at Westerville North High School, the Coal Grove Hornets’ senior Ben Compliment finished 11th in the shot put competition.

Compliment threw 49-feet, 5-inches as his top throw. He had a distance of 53-feet in the regional finals to place fourth.

Dawson Hildebrand of Newton Local won the event with a heave of 60-9.5.

In the D3 girls meet, the Coal Grove Lady Hornets had three relay teams competing.

The 4×100-meter relay team of Addi Dillow, Kylee Thomas, Kylie Montgomery and Maddie McDaniel was 14th with a time of 51.30. They team posted a 51.36 time in the regional tournament.

Both the 4×400 and 4×200 relay teams finished 16th in the preliminaries.

The quartet of Olivia Kingrey, Laura Hamm, Thomas and Montgomery ran a 4:16.30 time in the 4×400. They had a 4:12.99 in the regionals.

The 4×200 team of Montgomery, Thomas, Kingrey and McDaniel posted a 1:48.97 clocking. They ran an almost identical 1:48.99 in the regionals.