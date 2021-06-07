Alfred Rife

Alfred Eugene Rife, 57, of Pedro, died on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his fiancé, Cynthia Boxer.

Funeral service will be noon Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Jesse Sizemore officiating.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Donations may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with the arrangements.

