Doug Curry

Doug Curry, 78 of Proctorville, died on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Wilgus Curry.

Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held 6–8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with Masonic Rites being conducted at 7:30 p.m.

