Rose Hardy

Rose Marie Hardy, 83, of Ironton, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Community Hospice Care Center.

The Lawrence County, native was born March 12, 1938, the daughter to the late William and Ada (Southers) Welch.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Hardy, on June 14, 2004.

Rose was a 1956 graduate of Ironton High School and retired as a nurse aide for Heartland Nursing Home.

Rose was a faithful member of New Valley Baptist Church, where she gathered with her “church family.”

She also loved her family, she loved being able to spend time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Harry “Red” Welch; brother, William Welch; brother; Paul Welch; and sister, Helen L. Smith.

She is survived by daughter, Roselie (James) Mount, of South Point; four sons, James Lee Hardy, of Coal Grove, Thomas R Hardy, of Ironton, Scott Hardy, of Greenup, Kentucky, and Kevin (Cindy) Hardy; brother, Gary Welch of Ironton; two grandsons, Joshua “Seth” (Christa) Mount and Kameron Hardy; two great-granddaughters: Delaney and Remi Mount; and a host of nieces, nephews and family that will miss her dearly.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Larry Comer officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.