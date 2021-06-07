Teresa Griffith

Teresa Lynn Griffith, 57, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, died on Friday, June 4, 2021, in King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband, Doug Griffith.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Living Waters Worship Center, 1315 Marsh Hill Drive, Ashland, Kentucky.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.