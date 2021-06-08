2021 All-OVC Spring Sports Teams

Ohio Valley Conference

2021 All-OVC Baseball

FIRST TEAM

Cameron Deere, Ironton

Cole Freeman, Ironton

Trevor Kelinman, Ironton

Jon Wylie, Ironton

Gavin Hunt, Fairland

Dacoda Chapman, Fairland

Alex Rogers, Fairland

Zane Loveday, Gallipolis

Trent Johnson, Gallipolis

Cole Hines, Gallipolis

Tyler Brammer, Rock Hill

Hayden Harper, Rock Hill

Nick Van Keuren, Rock Hill

Daewin Spence, Portsmouth

Tyler Duncan, Portsmouth

Travis Grim, Chesapeake

Thomas Sentz, Chesapeake

Tait Matney, Coal Grove

Levi Lawson, South Point

HONORABLE MENTION

Kyle Howell, Ironton

Jacob Sloan, Ironton

Tyler Sammons, Fairland

Blake Trevathan, Fairland

Colton Roe, Gallipolis

Grant Bryan, Gallipolis

Brayden Friend, Rock Hill

Isaiah Kelly, Rock Hill

Drew Roe, Portsmouth

Zach Ward, Portsmouth

Isaiah Walsh, Chesapeake

Jacob Daniels, Chesapeake

Xander Keaton, Coal Grove

Conner Harrison, Coal Grove

Zac Cline, South Point

Hunter McCallister, South Point

Coach of the Year: Travis Wylie, Ironton

All-OVC Softball

FIRST TEAM

Keegan Moore, Ironton

Graycie Brammer, Ironton

Bella Sorbilli, Ironton

Kirsten Williams, Ironton

Madison Perry, Portsmouth

Faith Phillips, Portsmouth

Olivia Dickerson, Portsmouth

Addi Dillow, Coal Grove

Rylee Harmon, Coal Grove

Kayleigh Murphy, Coal Grove

Makenzie Hanshaw, Rock Hill

Kylee Howard, Rock Hill

Taylor Mathie, Gallipolis

Bailie Young, Gallipolis

Emily Bowen, Fairland

Kaylee Salyer, Fairland

Kodee Langdon, South Point

Erika Bowman, Chesapeake

HONORABLE MENTION

Kiandra Martin, Ironton

Jada Rogers, Ironton

Emily Cheatham, Portsmouth

Olivia Ramey, Portsmouth

Jaidyn Griffith, Coal Grove

Katie Deeds, Coal Grove

Aleigha Matney, Rock Hill

Abigail Morrison, Rock Hill

Jenna Harrison, Gallipolis

Maddi Meadows, Gallipolis

Katie Pruitt, Fairland

Brenna Ready, Fairland

Megan Epperly, South Point

Maddy Stevens, South Point

Riley Isaacs, Chesapeake

Sidney Fuller, Chesapeake

Coach of the Year: Jim Dyer, Ironton

All-OVC Track

BOYS’ FIRST TEAM

Chase Hall, Coal Grove

Elijah Dillon, Coal Grove

Jeffrey Sparks, Coal Grove

Landon Davis, Coal Grove

Steve Easterling, Coal Grove

Ben Compliment, Coal Grove

Daunevyn Woodson, Gallipolis

Riley Starnes, Gallipolis

Tristin Crisenbery, Gallipolis

Eli Carter, Ironton

Ethan White, Ironton

William Harrison, Ironton

Trent Hacker, Ironton

William “Quay” Harrison, Ironton

Charlie Putnam, Portsmouth

Brayden Adams, Rock Hill

Ethan Cattell, Rock Hill

Noah Wood, Rock Hill

Parker Knipp, Rock Hill

Tyson Lewis, Rock Hill

Victor Day, Rock Hill

All-OVC

GIRLS’ FIRST TEAM

Emily Duncan, Chesapeake

Addison Dillow, Coal Grove

Kelsey Fraley, Coal Grove

Kylee Thomas, Coal Grove

Kylie Montgomery, Coal Grove

Laura Hamm, Coal Grove

Maddie McDaniel, Coal Grove

Olivia Kingrey, Coal Grove

Brooke Hamilton, Gallipolis

Callie Wilson, Gallipolis

Chanee Cremeens, Gallipolis

Courtney Corvin, Gallipolis

Kennedy Smith, Gallipolisa

Sara Watts, Gallipolis

Camryn Miller, Rock Hill

Jaina Bailey, Rock Hill