FOOD: Beef Stroganoff, Simple Blueberry Cobbler

Beef Stroganoff

• 1 1/2 pounds top round steak, cubed

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon paprika

• 1/4 teaspoon pepper

• 2 tablespoons butter

• 1 package (8 ounces) fresh sliced portobello mushrooms

• 1 small onion, chopped

• 2 medium garlic cloves, minced

• 1 can (10.75 ounces) condensed reduced sodium

cream of mushroom soup, undiluted

• 1 tablespoon Orrington Farms Restaurant Style Au Jus

• 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

• 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons water

• 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

• 1 cup sour cream

• Hot cooked egg noodles

• Minced fresh parsley

Sprinkle beef with salt, paprika and pepper. In large skillet, brown beef in butter. Place beef in large slow cooker. In same skillet, saute mushrooms, onion and garlic until tender. Transfer to slow cooker. Stir in soup, au jus mix, Worcestershire sauce and 1/4 cup water. Cover and cook on low 6 hours.

Combine remaining water and flour until smooth; add to slow cooker. Stir in sour cream. Cover and cook 1 hour longer. Serve over noodles; sprinkle with parsley.

Simple Blueberry Cobbler

• 6 tablespoons butter

• 3/4 cup sugar

• 1 cup self-rising flour

• 1 cup milk

• 1 can (21-ounces) Lucky Leaf

Premium Blueberry Fruit Filling

Heat oven to 350˚F. Melt butter and pour into 2.5-quart casserole or baking pan. Mix sugar, flour and milk. Pour mixture over butter but do not mix. Pour fruit filling on top but do not mix. Bake 1 hour.