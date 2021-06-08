Harley Eaches

Feb. 28, 2021–June 6, 2021

Harley “Dick” Richard Eaches, 90, of South Point, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

He was born Feb. 28, 1931 in Ironton, son of the late George and Gertrude Eaches.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Rowe Eaches; two sisters, Ann Chatfield and Rose Brown; and three brothers, Carl Eaches, Ken Eaches and Tommy Eaches.

Dick was an U.S. Army combat veteran having served in the Korean War and earning a Bronze Star as a frontline medic.

After returning home from the U.S. Army, he was employed with Allied Chemical, in South Point until closing.

He then gained employment with USS Chemical, in Haverhill, until retirement.

Dick was well known in the community for coaching and was proudly known as being one of the best fast pitch softball pitchers this side of the Mississippi.

He loved being at the ballfield, being very involved in the community and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Survivors include his two children, Mark (Susan) Eaches, of South Point, and Terri (John) Hansen of Wheelersburg; five grandchildren, Chris Davis, Jason (Christy) Eaches, Amy (Eric) Stewart, Andy Hansen and Justin (Channing) Eaches; six great-grandchildren, Brenley and Braelyn Eaches, Jacob Stewart, Addison Hanson, Presley and Porter Eaches; and several very special nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Trent Carpenter officiating.

Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Friends may visit noon–2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.