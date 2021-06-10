Devotions continue, thanks to our community partners

While the pandemic has slowed many activities residents at Morning Pointe of Russell enjoy, we’ve adapted and found new ways to keep our favorite events in motion. Daily Devotion is an activity resident’s look forward to every morning. It’s time spent with our community partners and friends that has allowed us to continue devotions from the comfort of our own building.

The Rev. Johnny Riley and James Woods are two folks we thank for stepping up and leading devotions virtually so that residents don’t miss a day.

The Rev. Riley is the retired director of pastoral care at King’s Daughters Medical Center. For years, he led devotions, and when the pandemic hit, a Morning Pointe associate asked if he would led for our building whenever he could.

James Woods is a Deacon at Westwood Freewill Baptist Church. As a longtime friend of our community, James was a Sunday school teacher for a Morning Pointe associate, and his father-in-law lived at The Lantern years ago. He led devotions for us when he could and even provided weekly Bible studies.

Woods says he loves teaching others the word of God and if teaching virtually is the best option, then that’s what he’ll do!

“It isn’t the same as being there in person but as long as residents are getting something out of it, that’s what makes it worth it,” said Woods.

There is power in our partnerships – a power that spreads when residents are able to worship and spend time sharing in what they believe in. We’ve had many visitors safely spend time with residents on campus.

Jay Young and Roger McCaleb from First Baptist Church Russell came to visit and provided communion to the group outside.

Father David Huffman from the Ironton Catholic Community resumed Mass in May. He came to our community and said the entire Mass to our Catholic residents, as well as the Holy Eucharist, outside and socially distanced.

Residents anxiously await in-person devotions and having visitors like James and Reverend Riley back in the building. In the meantime, it means the world to us that our community partners spend time making our residents days special.

As health guidelines continue to change and we see the opportunity for safe visitation, Morning Pointe looks for friends in the community that might give their time expanding our activities. For anyone that might be interested, please call our building at 606-833-1120.

Sydney Edwards is a communications specialist for Independent Healthcare Properties and Morning Pointe.