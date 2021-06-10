Grand jury returns over 50 indictments

Most are for felony drug charges

The June session of the Lawrence County Grand Jury returned indictments against 53 people on June 1 and following a long-established trend, the vast majority of the cases were drug-related.

Those indicted and the charges against them are:

• Benjamin S. Hughes, 46, Ironton, third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs and third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Brandon T. Stewart, 32, Proctorville, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Timothy K. Adkins, 37, Proctorville, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and second-degree misdemeanor possession of drug abuse instruments.

• Rhonda Lynn Howard, 50, Ironton, third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs and second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs.

• Samantha L. Pancake, 41, Pedro, second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a school and third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Shannon M. Badalamenti, 43, South Point, fourth-degree felony possession of heroin, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Robert A. Stevens, 43, third-degree felony tampering with evidence and third-degree felony escape.

• Shayne J. McCallister, 36, Ironton, three counts of fourth-degree felony assault on a police officer and second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

• Frank Glenn Lewis, 39, Ironton, second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a school, four counts of third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs and second-degree aggravated trafficking in drugs.

• Sean James, 29, Ironton, third-degree felony tampering with evidence, fifth-degree felony vandalism and third-degree felony escape.

• Dennis Lambert, 47, Ashland, Kentucky, fifth-degree felony breaking and entering, fourth-degree felony theft, fourth-degree felony safecracking, fifth-degree felony possession of criminal tools and third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

• Brent E. Deer, 52, Ironton, fifth-degree felony breaking and entering, fourth-degree felony theft, fourth-degree felony safecracking, fifth-degree felony possession of criminal tools and third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

• David L. Rickey Jr., 46, third-degree felony tampering with evidence, fifth-degree felony vandalism and third-degree felony escape.

• Jessica M. Wade, Louisville, Kentucky, third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs and third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Kristen M. Corbin, 31, Ironton, third-degree felony illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention center, and third-degree felony tampering with evidence, and fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and fifth-degree felony possession of heroin.

• Christy M. Potter, 49, Ironton, third-degree felony illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention center and third-degree felony tampering with evidence, and fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Melissa S. Jenkins, 37, Ironton, fourth-degree felony possession of controlled substance and fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Todd A. Phillips, 30, Killbuck, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fourth-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs and third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

• Kylie Grace Thomas, 26, fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine.

• Jennifer M. Pierce, 32, Wayne, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Koty J. Meade, 24, South Point, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and first-degree misdemeanor driving under OVI suspension.

• Justin L. Carter, 32, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Robert S. Collins, 48, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Martin H. Benicker, 63, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Bradley S. Dunlap, 47, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, fourth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance, third-degree felony tampering with evidence and second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

• Patrick O. Thompson, 43, fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance.

• Michael T. Chadwick, 28, Wayne, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony possession of a heroin.

• Christine M. Lewis, 25, Chesapeake, fifth-degree felony possession of a heroin.

• Stephen L. Runyon, 37, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance, first-degree misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and first-degree misdemeanor driving under OVI suspension.

• Curtis H. Johnson, 36, Lucasville, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and second-degree misdemeanor possession of drug abuse instruments.

• Barbara Ann Brown, 33, Jacksonville, North Carolina, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony possession of drugs and fourth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance.

• James D. Keaton, 57, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Jessy Marshall Stapleton, 36, Pedro, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Gary W. Munyon, 51, Ironton, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Terry J. Shaver, 44, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Samuel C. Santee, 37, two counts of fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and first-degree misdemeanor possession of controlled substance.

• Amber N. Waddell, 35, second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest, third-degree felony tampering with evidence and fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Justin M. King, 38, Huntington, West Virginia, second-degree felony trafficking in drugs, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Robert B. Furnish IV, 34, second-degree felony assault.

• Lewis D. Ford, 49, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and third-degree felony illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution.