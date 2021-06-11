James Cyrus

Nov. 5, 1971–June 4, 2021

James “JD” David Cyrus, 49, of Ashland, Kentucky, died on Friday, June 4, 2021, of an apparent heart attack while asleep at his home.

JD was the son of his father, David Cyrus, and Sharon Wylie Cyrus. He was the stepson of Wayne Price.

JD was married his beloved wife, Debra Dolan Cyrus, in 2016. Debra is the daughter of Wayne and Brenda Nolan, of Proctorville.

JD was a 1990 graduate of Ironton High School and played right tackle for the Ironton Fighting Tigers’ 1989 Division III State Football Championship team.

After high school, JD attended Marshall University, earning a Regent’s Degree and was an offensive lineman for the Marshall Thundering Herd’s 1992 NCAA Division I-AA Football Championship team.

JD was preceded in death by his former stepfather, Thomas Bator; his paternal grandparents, Frank and Priscilla Cyrus; maternal grandparents, James and Joan Wylie; and close friend and uncle, Thomas Brownstead.

In addition to his wife, Brenda, JD is survived by his stepson, Ricky Johnson; granddaughter, Aiyanna Johnson; his brother, Joshua (Shelli) Bator, and their children, Kylie Barcus and Jonas Bator.

His nephew, Jonas Bator, has requested his jersey number be changed to 55 while playing summer ball to honor his uncle.

He will be missed by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

JD made a professional career change by caring for the elderly and those with special needs.

JD never met a stranger and was a friend to all. He never lacked a smile or a funny story to tell.

A memorial service will be held at Sharon Baptist Church on Saturday at 1 p.m., directly followed by a celebration of JD’s life at the Ironton Elk’s. Attendees are encouraged to wear Ironton and Marshall gear.