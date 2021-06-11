Mark Staton

Mark Staton, 68, beloved husband of Eva, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital following a lengthy illness.

Born in Ironton, he was a son of the late Hansel and Patsy Jo (Bowman) Staton.

A corporate sales manager for numerous businesses throughout the years, Mark loved the Lord and his greatest job was for Grand Strand Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for many years. He loved his church and church family.

He was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, grandfather and caregiver who exemplified the best and was a role model for others.

He cared for others more than he cared for himself, taking in his home over 30 people in need throughout the years, mentoring them until they could get back on their feet.

He loved life and exemplified the best in a person throughout his life.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Alan Staton; sister, Marta Kay Allen; and a special mother-in-law, Juanita Bowman Barker.

Surviving Mark is his wife of 52 years, Eva Gail; two daughters, Angela McWhorter (Al) and Anita Jo Staton, both of Myrtle Beach; one bonus daughter, Heather Grant of Ironton, a grandchild, James Mason McWhorter; three bonus grandchildren, Lydia, Lily and Tripp Young; one sister, Brenda Hannan (Jeff); one brother, Randy Staton; and sisters-in-laws, Shari and Teresa Staton.

In addition, Mark had numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends that he loved with his whole heart.

Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at Grand Strand Baptist Church. The family will receive visitors one hour prior at the church.

Burial will be held in Ironton, where services are pending and will be announced at a later date.

Please sign the family’s guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com.

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.