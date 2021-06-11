Rebecca Friend

Rebecca “Becky” Sue Friend, 52, of Ironton, died on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

She is survived by her loving husband, John Allen Friend.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Vernon Cemetery.

Visitation for friends and family will be 5–7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home and Wednesday 10 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Friend family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.