Ironton In Bloom Business of the Month

Ironton In Bloom would like to congratulate Ironton’s Frisch’s Big Boy as the June Business of the Month for June. Since opening their doors in August 2014, the Big Boy continues to take pride in keeping up the building’s interior and exterior appearance. They believe in investing into Ironton and we truly appreciate the pride they have for their business and for the Ironton community. From left are Katrina Keith, IIB member, Big Boy customers, Rhonda Pelfrey, lead waitress, Denise Murphy, drive-thru attendant, and Mark Massie, IIB member. (Submitted photo)