South Point passes water meter ordinance

For customers outside of village limits

SOUTH POINT — The South Point village council met last week and held its third and final reading of an ordinance, which passed, to install water meters on customers using the water system who live outside village limits.

Also at the July 1 meeting, the council had a second reading of ordinance on vacating property. The proposal would allow residents to make requests on alleys and properties owned by the village that are not in use.

Mayor Jeff Gaskin said the council will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 8 regaring the loan funding of the Solida Road water project in order to make the request in time for the Ohio Department of Environmental Protection’s monthly calendar.

The council also heard from the village administrator’s office and learned that 19 million gallons of water were pumped by the village in the last month.

“This is more water than a village our size should be using,” Gaskin said.

The mayor also gave an update on the upgrades to the village community center.

Gaskin said an occupancy permit is on schedule and the building should be ready for use in July.

He said there have already been requests for rentals on the facility, which saw upgrades including a new HVAC system, restrooms and electrical work.

“The project came in pretty close to budget,” Gaskin said.

South Point will host a cruise-in event on July 3, as part of its Independence Day weekend festivities.

Gaskin said food trucks will be set up at both village parks and vehicles will parade through the village at 6 p.m., ending in time for the fireworks at 9:50 p.m., which will be set off from the river as part of a cooperative effort by South Point, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, Kenova, West Virginia and the Boyd County, Kentucky Fiscal Court.