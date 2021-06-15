Scoreboard
Major League Baseball
NATIONAL LEAGUE
(Late Games Not Included)
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 33 25 .569 _
Philadelphia 32 32 .500 4
Atlanta 30 33 .476 5½
Washington 28 35 .444 7½
Miami 29 37 .439 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 38 28 .576 _
Milwaukee 38 28 .576 _
CINCINNATI 33 31 .516 4
St. Louis 33 33 .500 5
Pittsburgh 23 42 .354 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 41 25 .621 _
Los Angeles 40 26 .606 1
San Diego 38 30 .559 4
Colorado 26 41 .388 15½
Arizona 20 47 .299 21½
Saturday’s Games
Washington 2, San Francisco 0, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 4, San Diego 1
Miami 4, Atlanta 2
CINCINNATI 10, Colorado 3
L.A. Angels 8, Arizona 7
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 4
Philadelphia 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings
San Francisco 2, Washington 1, 8 innings, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 2
Texas 12, L.A. Dodgers 1
Sunday’s Games
Washington 5, San Francisco 0
Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Yankees 0
CINCINNATI 6, Colorado 2
San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 3
Atlanta 6, Miami 4
Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Angels 10, Arizona 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, Texas 3
Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 0
Monday’s Games
Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago Cubs 2
Colorado 3, San Diego 2
St. Louis 4, Miami 2
CINCINNATI 10, Milwaukee 2
San Francisco 5, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 3, Philadelphia 1
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
CINCINNATI at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami (Alcantara 4-5) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-2), 1:15 p.m.
CINCINNATI (Mahle 6-2) at Milwaukee (Peralta 6-1), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 2-3) at Colorado (Freeland 0-2), 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 6-2), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Richards 4-4) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 7:20 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 2-6) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 6-2), 9:45 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-5), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
CINCINNATI at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
—————
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 43 24 .642 _
Boston 40 27 .597 3
Toronto 33 31 .516 8½
New York 33 32 .508 9
Baltimore 22 43 .338 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 41 25 .621 _
Cleveland 35 28 .556 4½
Kansas City 30 35 .462 10½
Detroit 27 39 .409 14
Minnesota 26 40 .394 15
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 41 27 .603 _
Houston 37 28 .569 2½
Los Angeles 33 33 .500 7
Seattle 33 35 .485 8
Texas 25 41 .379 15
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4
Toronto 7, Boston 2
Oakland 11, Kansas City 2
L.A. Angels 8, Arizona 7
Cleveland 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 15, Detroit 2
Philadelphia 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings
Minnesota 5, Houston 2
Texas 12, L.A. Dodgers 1
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1
Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Yankees 0
Toronto 18, Boston 4
Seattle 6, Cleveland 2
Houston 14, Minnesota 3
L.A. Angels 10, Arizona 3
Oakland 6, Kansas City 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, Texas 3
Monday’s Games
Boston 2, Toronto 1
Cleveland 4, Baltimore 3
Tampa Bay 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Detroit 10, Kansas City 3
Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 5
Seattle 4, Minnesota 3
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit (Skubal 3-7) at Kansas City (Singer 3-5), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 5-4) at Oakland (Irvin 4-7), 3:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-3) at Toronto (Stripling 2-3), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Akin 0-1) at Cleveland (Civale 9-2), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Richards 4-4) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 7:20 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 2-4) at Houston (Greinke 6-2), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 0-0) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-5), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
—————
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Batting Leaders
G AB R H BA
Castellanos, CIN 59 238 44 85 .357
Winker, CIN 57 225 49 77 .342
Frazier, PIT 65 257 36 85 .331
Turner, WAS 64 260 34 80 .308
Riley, ATL 62 211 34 63 .299
Bryant, CHC 62 226 40 66 .292
Tapia, COL 64 244 34 71 .291
Reynolds, PIT 64 228 38 66 .289
Smith, ARI 64 233 35 66 .283
Blackmon, COL 62 202 27 57 .282
—————
HOME RUNS
Tatis Jr., SD 19
Acuña Jr., ATL 18
Winker, CIN 17
O’Neill, STL 15
Crawford, SF 15
Báez, CHC 15
Freeman, ATL 15
McMahon, COL 15
Escobar, ARI 15
Muncy, LAD 14
Suárez, CIN 14