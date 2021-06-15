expand
Published 11:10 am Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Ted Turley

Ted H. Turley, 80, of Chesapeake, died on Friday, June 11, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Gillette Turley.

Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Visitation will be held 6–8 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

