Tri-State Junior Golf Circuit
Portsmouth Elks Course
Results Monday, June 14
7-9 Age Division
Reese Horner 53
Emma Dodson 64
Sean Lucas 68
Bentley Setters 68
Horner, South Webster
10-12 Age Division
First Flight
Bryant Stephens 35
Dylan White 51
Gatlin Hale 61
Stephens, Flatwoods, Ky.
Second Flight
Emmitt Price 46
Jasper Price 53
Cayden McKenzie 62
Derrick Oliver 70
E. Price, Waverly
13-15 Age Division
First Flight
Brody Kilburn 83
Elijah Ford 93
Blake Cook 95
Jeremiah Fizer 106
E.B. Hall 109
Luke Pridemore 109
Michael Blair WD
Kilburn, Ashland, Ky.
Hall won by scorecard playoff
Second Flight
Chris Hall 94
Alec Conely 104
Jacob Layne 109
Braeden Cardwell 116
Carson Belvins 119
Bryson Mabry 122
Kiefer McCalvin 140
Hall, Winchester
Girls’ Division 13-18
First Flight
Morgan Kennedy 84
Taylor Ralston 87
Lauren Nolty 93
Emi Ledford 96
Kileigh Mitchell 100
Tessa Humphies 110
Amberlee Hedges 113
Kennedy, Ashland, Ky.
Second Flight
Sydney Carpenter 96
Kenzie Kilgore 99
Kristen Ramey 108
Joselyn Pack 131
Meredith Book WD
Carpenter, Carlisle, Ky.
The next tournament will be Monday, June 21, at Sugarwood Golf Course in Lavalette, W.Va. To register or for more information, contact Jason Van Deusen at (740) 285-5004 or email jasonvandeusen@tsjgt.com