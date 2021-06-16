Ironton in Bloom Yard of the Month

Ironton in Bloom received so many nominations for Yard of the Month for June that they chose two yards instead of just one.

The first winner is Lisa Willis, located at 423 Orchard St. She moved into her home about five years ago and has worked so hard to transform her outside space into a beautiful flower garden. She was originally told she would probably never be able to get anything to grow in her yard, but she has certainly proven that wrong.

For Willis, working in her garden is a time of healing and cherished reflection. Her yard is an alluring variety of annuals and perennials that bring a touch of artistic warmth, texture and beauty to her outside area. Some of her plants have been given to her as gifts while others are some of her favorites that surround her home with joy.

The second winner is Sue Blagg, located at 2323 S. 10th St. Her yard’s pristine manner truly reflects pages from a garden magazine. It is a stunning array of various shades of green perennials and vibrant pink annuals that create an inviting and welcoming area.

You cannot help but notice it when you drive past. Her backyard is just as impressive with its winding paths and secret garden aura that lure you to sit down with a cold drink and a good book. Sue enjoys hosting neighbors and passersby that stop to ask about her many plants. She even has some that are more than 50 years old. Her yard truly feels like “home.”

Congratulations to Lisa Willis and Sue Blagg.Thank you for “planting pride in Ironton!”