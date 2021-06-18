Diamondbacks futility inspires a new song

Just when you think you’ve got it bad…

Whether you are fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers, Minnesota Twins, Colorado Rockies or the Texas Rangers, things aren’t as bad as they are for the fans of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks set a record Thursday but it’s not the kind of performance anyone wants. The record the D-Backs set was in futility.

The record? Arizona not only tied the record for consecutive road losses with 22 but went a step further and broke it. The D-Backs lost all four games to the San Francisco Giants to start the past week including a 10-3 spanking on Thursday that gave them 23 straight failures at opponent ballparks.

Arizona also set a record by having two 13-game losing streaks in the same season.

The 1963 New York Mets and the 1943 Philadelphia Athletics shared the record for consecutive road losses with 22. The 1969 Oakland Athletics lost 20 in a row while the 1945 Athletics, 1985 Pirates and the 1933 Cincinnati Reds all lost 19 straight away from home.

Now, anyone who has been around a high school state championship game or even district and regional title games has heard the famous song “We Are The Champions” by Queen.

But no one ever does a song celebrating a dubious accomplishment.

Until now.

With all due respect to Queen, here is a song parody of their chart-busting hit that pays, uh, well, tribute to the so-called accomplishments of the Diamondbacks.

We Are The Chumpions

(Verse)

The tickets are paid

And it’s game time

This is my sentence

And a D-Back my crime

We’ve made mistakes

OK, quite a few

We’ve had more than our share of road games

And we always lose.

(The losing goes on and on and on and on)

(Chorus)

We are the chumpions dear fans

And we’ll keep losing so the mark stands

We are the chumpions

We are the chumpions

It’s time for losing

‘Cause we are the chumpions of the road.

(Verse)

I’ve taken my lumps

Heard all the cat calls

It’s brought me shame and torture and everything that goes with it

It’s one long, hard fall

It’s been no bed of roses

No pleasure cruise

I considered hiding from the whole human race

‘Cause we always lose

(The losing goes on and on and on and on)

(Back to Chorus)

I’m just glad Freddie Mercury isn’t alive to hear this.

————

Jim Walker is the sports editor emeritus of The Ironton Tribune.