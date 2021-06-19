American Duchess makes Huntington stop

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau welcomed The American Duchess to Huntington on Thursday.

The Duchess is a sister ship to The American Queen that has made several stops in Huntington over recent years. Both ships had planned visits in 2020 that were canceled due to COVID-19.

The American Duchess can carry up to 166 guests through America’s heartland. The paddle wheeler, created from a 1995 hull, was completely reconstructed and features single-seating main dining and entertainment venues.

The Duchess was making its first stop in Huntington this year.

The passengers disembarked for a guided tour around the city and then visited Heritage Farm. Three motorcoaches traveled with the Duchess and transported the guests.

The crew also used the stop to service the ship, with hoses running from the ship to facilities at the riverfront park.

Passengers were from around the United States as well as from other countries.

The Duchess began the week-long voyage on June 14 in Pittsburg and will end on Monday in Louisville.