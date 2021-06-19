expand
June 19, 2021

The Tribune/Heath Harrison Ohio Republican Party chairwoman Jane Timken addresses the Lincoln Day dinner of the Lawrence County Republican Party at South Point High School in 2019.

Niece named as county chair for Timken campaign

By Staff Reports

June 19, 2021

Ashley Niece, a member of the Lawrence County Republican Central Committee, has been named as county chair for Jane Timken’s 2022 U.S. Senate campaign.

Timken, the former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, is running for the seat being vacated by U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, who is retiring after two terms.

Timken announced campaign chairs for each of the state’s 88 counties on Thursday.

“I am proud to have the support of so many conservative warriors and have boots on the ground in all 88 counties in Ohio,” Timken said.

