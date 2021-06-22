expand
June 23, 2021

Allen wins Kiwanis’ scholarship

By Staff Reports

Published 10:19 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021


Hannah Kay Allen receives a $750 check after winning the Kiwanis Key Club scholarship at Russell High School. From left to right, Tom Saylor, treasurer of the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County, Allen and Lisa Henderson, chair of the scholarship committee. (Photo By Tim Gearhart)

Tim Gearhart
For The Ironton Tribune

Hannah Kay Allen is the winner of the 2021 Kiwanis Key Club scholarship at Russell High School.
Allen received the $750 scholarship check at a meeting of the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County from treasurer Tom Saylor and scholarship chair Lisa Henderson.
Allen plans to attend the University of Kentucky this fall, majoring in chemistry and biology, then pursue a degree in radiology.
She has been accepted into the Lunsford research program and will have the opportunity to shadow a radiologist this fall.
She was inspired to pursue a career in radiology when her grandma had to travel to Cleveland for a radiology procedure not available here.
“I want to bring procedures like she needed back to Appalachia,” she told Kiwanians.
Allen is the daughter of Jerry and Tonya Allen of Greenup. She was an elementary student in the Greenup school system, then transferred to Russell when she started Middle School.
At Russell she was co-captain of the girl’s varsity softball team, and was a member of several other school organizations including the science olympiad team, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Beta Club and Key Club.

