ARTS AND CULTURE: Jazz Alley returns to Paramount

ASHLAND, Ky. — Jazz Alley has officially returned to The Paramount Arts Center. These events are unique in that attendees are seated on the stage with the performers. There is limited seating, world-class bands, a bar and snacks, and all of this on the stage makes for a wonderful, intimate experience unlike anything else at the theater.

Queen City Vintage Vibe performed June 11, and there are many more quality acts scheduled for the season. Bob Thompson and the Unit will be performing today. July will see Cynthia Sayer Trio take the stage on June 24. August will have Greg Abate Quartet on the July 14, DiMartino/Osland Jazztet on the July 20.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit paramountartscenter.com.