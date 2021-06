Brenda Brown

Brenda Carol Brown, 60, of South Point, died on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.