Scoreboard

NBA draft order

National Basketball Association

Free Agent Draft June 22

FIRST ROUND

1. Detroit

2. Houston

3. Cleveland

4. Toronto

5. Orlando

6. Oklahoma City

7. Golden State

8. Orlando

9. Sacramento

10. New Orleans

11. Charlotte

12. San Antonio

13. Indiana

14. Golden State

15. Washington

16. Boston

17. Memphis

18. Oklahoma City or Houston (from Miami)

19. New York

20. Atlanta

21. New York (from Dallas)

22. L.A. Lakers

23. Houston (from Portland)

24. Houston (from Milwaukee)

25. L.A. Clippers

26. Denver

27. Brooklyn

28. Philadelphia

29. Phoenix

30. Utah

SECOND ROUND

31. Milwaukee (from Houston)

32. New York (from Detroit via L.A. Clippers and Philadelphia)

33. Orlando

34/35. New Orleans (from Cleveland via Atlanta)

34/35. Oklahoma City

36. Oklahoma City (from Minnesota via Golden State)

37. Detroit (from Toronto via Brooklyn)

38/39/40. New Orleans

38/39/40. Sacramento

38/39/40. Chicago

41/42. San Antonio

41/42. Detroit (from Charlotte via New York)

43. New Orleans (from Washington via Milwaukee, Cleveland and Utah)

44. Brooklyn (from Indiana)

45. Boston

46. Toronto (from Memphis via Sacramento)

47. Toronto (from Golden State via Utah and New Orleans)

48. Atlanta (from Miami via Sacramento and Portland)

49. Brooklyn (from Atlanta)

50. Philadelphia (from New York)

51. Memphis (from Portland via Dallas, Detroit and Cleveland)

52. Detroit (from L.A. Lakers via Sacramento, Houston and Detroit)

53. New Orleans (from Dallas)

54. Indiana (from Milwaukee via Houston and Cleveland)

55. Oklahoma City (from Denver via Golden State and Philadelphia)

56. Charlotte (from L.A. Clippers)

57. Charlotte (from Brooklyn)

58. New York (from Philadelphia)

59. Brooklyn (from Phoenix)

60. Indiana (from Utah)

MLB standings

Major League Baseball

NATIONAL LEAGUE

(Late Games Not Included)

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 37 30 .552 _

Philadelphia 34 35 .493 4

Atlanta 34 37 .479 5

Washington 33 36 .478 5

Miami 31 40 .437 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 40 33 .548 _

Milwaukee 40 33 .548 _

CINCINNATI 36 36 .500 3½

St. Louis 36 36 .500 3½

Pittsburgh 25 45 .357 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 46 26 .639 _

Los Angeles 44 28 .611 2

San Diego 43 32 .573 4½

Colorado 30 43 .411 16½

Arizona 21 53 .284 26

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Miami 11, Chicago Cubs 1

Pittsburgh 6, Cleveland 3

Philadelphia 13, San Francisco 6

Washington 6, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

San Diego 7, CINCINNATI 5

Milwaukee 6, Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 3

St. Louis at Atlanta, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 9, Atlanta 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 0

Milwaukee 7, Colorado 6

San Francisco 11, Philadelphia 2

San Diego 3, CINCINNATI 2

L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 8

Atlanta 1, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 1, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1

Minnesota 7, CINCINNATI 5, 12 innings

San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

Tuesday’s Games

CINCINNATI 10, Minnesota 7

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3) at Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-1), 12:35 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 4-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Gant 4-5) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-3) at Arizona (Smith 2-2), 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 8-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1), 4:07 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 5-6) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-6), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 7-5) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-6), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at CINCINNATI, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

—————

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 43 29 .597 _

Tampa Bay 43 30 .589 ½

New York 38 33 .535 4½

Toronto 35 35 .500 7

Baltimore 23 49 .319 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 43 29 .597 _

Cleveland 40 30 .571 2

Kansas City 32 38 .457 10

Minnesota 31 42 .425 12½

Detroit 30 42 .417 13

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 44 28 .611 _

Oakland 44 30 .595 1

Seattle 38 36 .514 7

Los Angeles 36 36 .500 8

Texas 26 46 .361 18

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 5

Minnesota 3, Texas 2

Boston 7, Kansas City 1

Toronto 10, Baltimore 7

Pittsburgh 6, Cleveland 3

Houston 7, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 8, Detroit 3

Seattle 6, Tampa Bay 5, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Yankees 2, Oakland 1

Toronto 7, Baltimore 4

Houston 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 4, Texas 2

Kansas City 7, Boston 3

Seattle 6, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 3, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Houston 10, Baltimore 2

Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Texas 8, Oakland 3

Minnesota 7, CINCINNATI 5, 12 innings

Tuesday’s Games

CINCINNATI 10, Minnesota 7

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3) at Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-1), 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Gant 4-5) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 8-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1), 4:07 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 5-6) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-6), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 5-3) at Baltimore (Eshelman 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (King 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Richards 4-4) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 4-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-7), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

NL batting leaders

National League Batting Average

G AB R H BA

Castellanos, CIN 67 268 48 91 .341

Winker, CIN 65 258 51 86 .335

Frazier, PIT 69 273 40 88 .322

Turner, WAS 69 278 37 87 .313

Tapia, COL 70 271 43 83 .306

Reynolds, PIT 68 244 41 73 .299

Tatis Jr., SD 56 203 54 59 .291

Acuña Jr., ATL 67 241 58 70 .290

Turner, LAD 67 245 43 69 .282

Cronenworth, SD 74 274 48 77 .281