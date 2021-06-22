Scoreboard
NBA draft order
National Basketball Association
Free Agent Draft June 22
FIRST ROUND
1. Detroit
2. Houston
3. Cleveland
4. Toronto
5. Orlando
6. Oklahoma City
7. Golden State
8. Orlando
9. Sacramento
10. New Orleans
11. Charlotte
12. San Antonio
13. Indiana
14. Golden State
15. Washington
16. Boston
17. Memphis
18. Oklahoma City or Houston (from Miami)
19. New York
20. Atlanta
21. New York (from Dallas)
22. L.A. Lakers
23. Houston (from Portland)
24. Houston (from Milwaukee)
25. L.A. Clippers
26. Denver
27. Brooklyn
28. Philadelphia
29. Phoenix
30. Utah
SECOND ROUND
31. Milwaukee (from Houston)
32. New York (from Detroit via L.A. Clippers and Philadelphia)
33. Orlando
34/35. New Orleans (from Cleveland via Atlanta)
34/35. Oklahoma City
36. Oklahoma City (from Minnesota via Golden State)
37. Detroit (from Toronto via Brooklyn)
38/39/40. New Orleans
38/39/40. Sacramento
38/39/40. Chicago
41/42. San Antonio
41/42. Detroit (from Charlotte via New York)
43. New Orleans (from Washington via Milwaukee, Cleveland and Utah)
44. Brooklyn (from Indiana)
45. Boston
46. Toronto (from Memphis via Sacramento)
47. Toronto (from Golden State via Utah and New Orleans)
48. Atlanta (from Miami via Sacramento and Portland)
49. Brooklyn (from Atlanta)
50. Philadelphia (from New York)
51. Memphis (from Portland via Dallas, Detroit and Cleveland)
52. Detroit (from L.A. Lakers via Sacramento, Houston and Detroit)
53. New Orleans (from Dallas)
54. Indiana (from Milwaukee via Houston and Cleveland)
55. Oklahoma City (from Denver via Golden State and Philadelphia)
56. Charlotte (from L.A. Clippers)
57. Charlotte (from Brooklyn)
58. New York (from Philadelphia)
59. Brooklyn (from Phoenix)
60. Indiana (from Utah)
MLB standings
Major League Baseball
NATIONAL LEAGUE
(Late Games Not Included)
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 37 30 .552 _
Philadelphia 34 35 .493 4
Atlanta 34 37 .479 5
Washington 33 36 .478 5
Miami 31 40 .437 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 40 33 .548 _
Milwaukee 40 33 .548 _
CINCINNATI 36 36 .500 3½
St. Louis 36 36 .500 3½
Pittsburgh 25 45 .357 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 46 26 .639 _
Los Angeles 44 28 .611 2
San Diego 43 32 .573 4½
Colorado 30 43 .411 16½
Arizona 21 53 .284 26
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Miami 11, Chicago Cubs 1
Pittsburgh 6, Cleveland 3
Philadelphia 13, San Francisco 6
Washington 6, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
San Diego 7, CINCINNATI 5
Milwaukee 6, Colorado 5
L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 3
St. Louis at Atlanta, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 2
St. Louis 9, Atlanta 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 0
Milwaukee 7, Colorado 6
San Francisco 11, Philadelphia 2
San Diego 3, CINCINNATI 2
L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 8
Atlanta 1, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 1, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1
Minnesota 7, CINCINNATI 5, 12 innings
San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 2
Tuesday’s Games
CINCINNATI 10, Minnesota 7
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3) at Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-1), 12:35 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 4-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-2), 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Gant 4-5) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-3) at Arizona (Smith 2-2), 3:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 8-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1), 4:07 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 5-6) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-6), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 7-5) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-6), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at CINCINNATI, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
—————
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 43 29 .597 _
Tampa Bay 43 30 .589 ½
New York 38 33 .535 4½
Toronto 35 35 .500 7
Baltimore 23 49 .319 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 43 29 .597 _
Cleveland 40 30 .571 2
Kansas City 32 38 .457 10
Minnesota 31 42 .425 12½
Detroit 30 42 .417 13
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 44 28 .611 _
Oakland 44 30 .595 1
Seattle 38 36 .514 7
Los Angeles 36 36 .500 8
Texas 26 46 .361 18
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 5
Minnesota 3, Texas 2
Boston 7, Kansas City 1
Toronto 10, Baltimore 7
Pittsburgh 6, Cleveland 3
Houston 7, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Angels 8, Detroit 3
Seattle 6, Tampa Bay 5, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Yankees 2, Oakland 1
Toronto 7, Baltimore 4
Houston 8, Chicago White Sox 2
Minnesota 4, Texas 2
Kansas City 7, Boston 3
Seattle 6, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings
Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 3, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Houston 10, Baltimore 2
Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Texas 8, Oakland 3
Minnesota 7, CINCINNATI 5, 12 innings
Tuesday’s Games
CINCINNATI 10, Minnesota 7
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3) at Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-1), 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Gant 4-5) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 8-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1), 4:07 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 5-6) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-6), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 5-3) at Baltimore (Eshelman 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (King 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Richards 4-4) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 4-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-7), 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
NL batting leaders
National League Batting Average
G AB R H BA
Castellanos, CIN 67 268 48 91 .341
Winker, CIN 65 258 51 86 .335
Frazier, PIT 69 273 40 88 .322
Turner, WAS 69 278 37 87 .313
Tapia, COL 70 271 43 83 .306
Reynolds, PIT 68 244 41 73 .299
Tatis Jr., SD 56 203 54 59 .291
Acuña Jr., ATL 67 241 58 70 .290
Turner, LAD 67 245 43 69 .282
Cronenworth, SD 74 274 48 77 .281