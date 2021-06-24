Lawrence County roads under repair

The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

• County Road 169 Bridge Replacement – Ellisonville-Smokey Row Road is closed immediately west of State Route 93. Traffic is being detoured via Ellisonville-Smokey Row Road, State Route 93 and Pine Grove-Smokey Row Road. Estimated completion: Fall.

• State Route 243 Bridge Replacement – State Route 243 is reduced to one lane between Mckinney Creek Road and Bonnie Drive. Traffic will be maintained in one lane throughout construction using temporary signals. Estimated completion: Fall.

• State Route 775 double Bridge Replacement – State Route 775 will be closed, north of Venisonham-Camp Branch Road, to replace two bridges. Venisonham-Camp Branch Road will be maintained in one lane using temporary signals for construction of the bridge immediately south of the intersection. Traffic can detour via State Route 141, State Route 378 and State Route 217. The same detour will be used for both bridges. Once the first (north) bridge is replaced, work on the bridge immediately south of Venisonham-Camp Branch Road will begin. Estimated completion: Fall.

• State Route 243/State Route 378 resurfacing – This project will resurface segments of both State Route 243 and State Route 378, as well as replace a culvert on State Route 378. Traffic on the affected routes will be reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m.–5 p.m. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Fall.

• U.S. 52 Bridge Repair and Maintenance – This project will perform various maintenance and repair work to several bridges along U.S. 52. Traffic will be maintained in one, 10-foot lane in each direction of U.S. 52 throughout construction. This project will include two, 14-day ramp closures at the U.S. 52/ State Route 93 interchange. During the ramp closures, traffic will be detoured via U.S. 52 and State Route 141. Estimated completion: Fall.

• State Route 7 Rockslide Remediation – State Route 7 southbound between Buffalo Creek Road and Tallow Ridge Road is reduced to one, 12-foot lane. Additional traffic control measures may be necessary as construction progresses. Estimated completion: Spring.

