Major League Baseball Standings
Major League Baseball
NATIONAL LEAGUE
(Late Games Not Included)
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 38 31 .551 _
Washington 35 36 .493 4
Atlanta 35 38 .479 5
Philadelphia 34 37 .479 5
Miami 31 42 .425 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 42 33 .560 _
Chicago 41 33 .554 ½
CINCINNATI 36 36 .500 4½
St. Louis 36 38 .486 5½
Pittsburgh 26 46 .361 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 48 26 .649 _
Los Angeles 44 30 .595 4
San Diego 45 32 .584 4½
Colorado 31 44 .413 17½
Arizona 21 55 .276 28
Tuesday’s Games
CINCINNATI 10, Minnesota 7
Toronto 2, Miami 1
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 0
Detroit 8, St. Louis 2
Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1
Washington 3, Philadelphia 2
San Francisco 5, L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 2, Colorado 1
Milwaukee 5, Arizona 0
San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 3
Detroit 6, St. Louis 2
Washington 13, Philadelphia 12
Milwaukee 3, Arizona 2
Colorado 5, Seattle 2
San Francisco 9, L.A. Angels 3, 13 innings
Toronto 3, Miami 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 3
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta (TBD) at CINCINNATI (Santillan 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Ross 3-7) at Miami (Poteet 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-4) at St. Louis (Martínez 3-8), 8:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 7-0), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Colorado at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at CINCINNATI, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
—————
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 44 30 .595 _
Tampa Bay 44 31 .587 ½
New York 39 34 .534 4½
Toronto 37 35 .514 6
Baltimore 23 51 .311 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 44 30 .595 _
Cleveland 40 31 .563 2½
Kansas City 33 39 .458 10
Detroit 32 42 .432 12
Minnesota 31 42 .425 12½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 46 28 .622 _
Oakland 45 31 .592 2
Seattle 39 37 .513 8
Los Angeles 36 38 .486 10
Texas 27 47 .365 19
Tuesday’s Games
Wednesday’s Games
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City (Keller 6-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4), 1:05 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 7-2) at Texas (Allard 2-2), 2:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 0-6) at Toronto (Kay 0-2), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 6-3) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 5-4) at Detroit (Ureña 2-7), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Mejía 1-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 7-2), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.