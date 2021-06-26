EDITORIAL: Celebrate, but be sure to stay safe

In recent years, laws restricting fireworks have been rolled back in most of the Tri-State.

As a result, sales have soared and usage is heavy around this time of year and booths offering them are a common staple on the roadside in the weeks leading up to the Fourth of July.

While they can be a fun activity for a festive night, bear in mind that fireworks can also be dangerous, if not handled properly.

So if you and your family are planning to purchase fireworks for the Independence Day holiday, please keep in mind these safety tips from the National Safety Council:

• Never allow young children to handle fireworks, and older children should use them only under close adult supervision.

• Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks.

• Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting.

• Never light fireworks indoors and only use them away from people, houses and flammable material.

• Never ignite devices in a container.

• Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands.

• Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire.

• Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding.