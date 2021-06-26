Hospice of Huntington announces Teresa Sexton as V.P. of clinical services

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Hospice of Huntington is pleased to announce Teresa Sexton, RN, MSNeD, as its new vice president of clinical services.

In this role, Sexton will be responsible for shaping and managing clinical nursing practice and patient care standards for the many services that both Hospice of Huntington and its affiliated palliative care partner, Tri-State Life Care, provide. Those services include in-home and residential hospice care, short-term respite care, in-home palliative care, in-home caregiving services and more.

“Teresa is well known and highly regarded in the Huntington community and at the state level as a leader, innovator and strategic thinker in the healthcare industry,” Melanie Hall, president and CEO, said. “With a nursing career that has spanned more than 30 years and with roles that have taken her from patient care at the bedside all the way to executive leadership, Teresa has the experience, skill and vision to ensure care of the highest quality for our hospice and palliative patients.”

“During my career I’ve had opportunities to partner and work with Hospice of Huntington and Tri-State LifeCare in different capacities,” Sexton said. “I feel privileged to bring my experience and passion for patient care to this organization and help them expand and grow their service offerings even further.”

Teresa’s experience combines strong clinical and business knowledge with organizational leadership, communication, and employee engagement skills. She has received numerous awards and recognitions during her career, including The Heart of Gold Award in 2015 by the Marshall University School of Medicine for her commitment and dedication to humanistic patient care.

Teresa is a board member with the West Virginia Geriatric Society, where she served as president-elect in 2019 and president in 2020. She is a board member for the West Virginia Organization of Nurse Executives and a member of the General Federation Woman’s Club of Huntington. She is also a member of the American Nurses Association, the American Critical Care Nurses Association, the American Geriatric Society, the American Organization of Nurse Executives and the Nurses Improving Care of Health Systems Elders organization.

Teresa holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Master of Science in Nursing, with an additional post-graduate certificate in Nursing Education.

For more information about Hospice of Huntington, Tri-State LifeCare and the many services the organizations offer to patients and their families, visit hospiceofhuntington.org and tristatelifecare.org.