Nola ties consecutive Ks record

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Nola was one strike from standing alone in pitching history.

He settled for a tie with Tom Seaver — which would have felt much better if Philadelphia’s beleaguered bullpen didn’t blow another lead.

Nola struck out 10 straight batters to match Seaver’s major league record set 51 years ago, but the New York Mets rallied past the Phillies 2-1 in eight innings Friday on big hits by Francisco Lindor and Dominic Smith during the first game of a doubleheader.