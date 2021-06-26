expand
Ad Spot

June 28, 2021

Nola ties consecutive Ks record

By Associated Press

Published 12:04 am Saturday, June 26, 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Nola was one strike from standing alone in pitching history.
He settled for a tie with Tom Seaver — which would have felt much better if Philadelphia’s beleaguered bullpen didn’t blow another lead.
Nola struck out 10 straight batters to match Seaver’s major league record set 51 years ago, but the New York Mets rallied past the Phillies 2-1 in eight innings Friday on big hits by Francisco Lindor and Dominic Smith during the first game of a doubleheader.

More News

HEALTHY LIVING: In touch with the earth

Nathan Davis: Answering your questions about the use of propane

Hayes offers fresh produce at new market

OU students win competitive Air Force ROTC scholarship