June 28, 2021

Raceland’s West recipient of East Greenup County Kiwanis Club scholarship

By Staff Reports

Published 12:07 am Saturday, June 26, 2021


Shalyn West, a 2021 graduate of Raceland-Worthington High School, receives a $750 check from Kiwanis president Josh Joseph as the winner of a Key Club scholarship from the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County, Ky. (Photo By Tim Gearhart)

Tim Gearhart
For The Ironton Tribune

Shalyn West is the recipient of the 2021 Kiwanis Key Club scholarship at Raceland-Worthington High School.
West accepted the $750 scholarship during a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County from club president Josh Joseph.
The recent Raceland-Worthington grad told Kiwanians she would be attending Morehead State University this fall, pursuing a degree in nursing.
She ultimately wants to be a nurse-practitioner with a local office that would allow her to “pay it back.”
She was accompanied at the meeting by Key Club sponsor Zenida Smith. Smith said West “is a great student and a great role model” who has encouraged middle school girls “to be strong women.”
West is the daughter of Steve and Teresa West of Raceland. She has a brother, Caleb.
In school, she was a member of the Lady Rams softball team and golf team. Besides Key Club, she was a member of the Beta Club, FBLA and the Gifted and Talented program.

