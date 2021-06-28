expand
Ad Spot

June 29, 2021

Janet Walker

By Obituaries

Published 9:14 pm Monday, June 28, 2021

Janet Roberta Walker (Née Adkins), 87, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in her home at Woodlands Retirement Community in Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Union Missionary Baptist Church, Chesapeake. Burial will follow the service in Midkiff Cemetery, Branchland, West Virginia. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

More News

Noah Ball

Theresa Horn

Roger Marshall Jr.

Carolyn Shepherd

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    The Ohio Supreme Court recently required police-level training for school workers who are armed on campus. Do you feel school districts should have armed staff?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business