July 1, 2021

Mary Russell

Published 3:13 pm Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Mary Margaret (Spillman) Russell, 77, of Ironton, died on June 29, 2021, at Community Hospice Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday at City Mission Church, Ironton, with Pastor Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation is 10–11 a.m. Friday at the church.

Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

