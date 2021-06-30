Pledging their hands to service (WITH GALLERY)

Groups help train 4-H members

Through township volunteer fire departments, local authors, dog trainers, carpenters, chefs, naturalists and many others, Lawrence County 4-H members have had the opportunity to witness their community “pledging their hands to larger service” as they have educated youth.

Many community members have dedicated their time to share their passions and expertise with 4-H members who have similar interests and are working toward mastering skills through their 4-H projects.

The Lawrence County 4-H Committee hosted “Mastery Skill Building Project Clinics” for popular project areas. They sought experts in the areas of nature, food and nutrition and wood working.

Ashley Kuflewski, of the Wayne National Forest, met with nature project members, teaching them about animals in their habitats through a scavenger hunt.

Heidi Evans Clark, of Spice of Life Catering, provided an afternoon “All About Eggs” sharing how versatile eggs are in the kitchen and their nutritional benefits. Youth cooked a full menu including quiche, egg drop soup, french toast and microwave chocolate cake.

Keith Williams opened his workshop to woodworking members, sharing the importance of safety when in the shop and helped to build confidence in their woodworking skills by creating a take home project.

“Heidi and Keith both grew up in Lawrence County 4-H turning their project experiences into life-long hobbies and careers, having them be a part of these clinics is what 4-H is all about and shows our youth the skills mastered through 4-H do not have to end when their 4-H youth years are over,” Lecia Menshouse, 4-H committee member, said.

Other 4-H volunteers have also been busy creating educational experiences for youth. Leslie Milleson provided 10 weeks of dog obedience training to 4-H members.

Members meet each week for an hour of hands-on training with their dog. At the conclusion of the training, members and their dogs were judged on their obedience skills. Alex Walker and Mason Campbell took first place in their respective classes.

Pine Creek Mudcats 4-H Club volunteers set up an educational meeting with the Decatur Volunteer Fire Department to teach kids about fire safety and Jennifer Besco, Barn Busters 4-H Club Volunteer set up an interview with Vicki Roach, local author and business owner, for a learning experience for one of their members’ “Writer in You” project.

“There are many exciting 4-H events going on throughout our county and we are so very thankful for the volunteers and community members who make things happen for our youth,” Rachael Fraley, 4-H Educator said. “As we are quickly approaching the fair, club members are actively working to complete their 2021 projects. We hope our supporters will come see their finished products at the county fair, July 10–17. Many of these projects will be sold at the 4-H Silent Auction on Friday, July 16 and at the Livestock Sale on Saturday, July 17.”

For a full Junior Fair Schedule, visit lawrence.osu.edu.