Tara Odishoo

Tara Dawn Layne Odishoo, 38, of Roselle, Illinois, formerly of South Point, died Friday, June 25, 2021.

She is survived by husband, Daniel Odishoo.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Ed Gullett officiating. Burial will follow at White Cottage Cemetery, South Point.

Visitation is noon–2 p.m. at the funeral home.

