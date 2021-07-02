expand
July 2, 2021

Herd signs Toussaint

By Staff Reports

Published 2:45 pm Friday, July 2, 2021

Cody Linn
Marshall Athletics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall men’s basketball head coach Mike D’Antoni announced the signing of Aymeric Toussaint on Friday.
Toussaint will join the team for the upcoming 2021-22 season.
“Aymeric is a long, athletic big, who can guard one through five,” D’Antoni said. “He can shoot the three well, put it on the floor and has great vision.


Aymeric Toussaint

Aymeric Toussaint
6’9/220 Guard/Forward
Saint Denis, Reunion Island
Freedom Christian Academy (NC) 2017-20
Hoosac School (NY) 2020-21
Toussaint averaged 12.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game during his final season at Freedom Christian Academy in Fayetteville, N.C.
He then put up big numbers in his lone season at Hoosac School averaging a double-double with 22.8 points and 12.7 rebounds per game, while averaging 3.8 blocks and 2.0 assists per contest.
Toussaint also made 64.2 percent of his shots from the field, including 39.9 of his three-point attempts.
For all the latest information about Marshall men’s basketball, follow @HerdMBB on Twitter and Instagram.

