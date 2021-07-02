expand
Ad Spot

July 3, 2021

Ironton boys’ basketball camp to be July 7-9

By Staff Reports

Published 11:20 pm Friday, July 2, 2021

The Ironton Fighting Tigers basketball camp will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, July 7-9, at Ironton High School’s Conley Center.
The camp will feature: defensive instruction, ball-handling, 3-on-3 play, 3-on-2 and 2-on-1 drills, 1-on-1 play, free throws and fun competition.
The camp is open to boys in grades 3-8 for the fall of 2021. Early registration is July 5-6 from 7-9 p.m. at the Conley Center. Walk-in campers are welcome with registration beginning at 10 a.m. on the first day of camp July 7.
Camp fee is $25 and checks should be made payable to: Ironton H.S. Athletic Dept. Please T-shirt size on the registration form. All parents or guardians of campers must sign a liability waiver.
Campers are asked to bring their own water due to COVID restrictions.
For further information, contact camp director Chris Barnes at (614) 404-5825.

More News

Prostate, breast cancer support groups to resume in-person meetings

Any excuse will do when you don’t want to go to church

Sen. Brown urges U.S. secretary of state to vaccinate Americans living abroad

St. Joseph ‘Flight Academy’ to be held July 14-16