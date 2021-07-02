expand
July 3, 2021

OVC seeking spring sports official assignor

Published 11:21 pm Friday, July 2, 2021

The Ohio Valley Conference is taking applications for an assignor of officials to cover Baseball and Softball at the high school level during the 2021-2022 season.
Interested individuals should include a resume and a list of services that would be provided.
Assignor will be responsible for securing officials for the events listed below:
All levels of high school baseball and softball League and non-league contests
Scrimmages, previews, all-star and foundation games
Apply by emailing President Sam Gue, Principal at Rock Hill High School sgue@rockhill.org

