Senior center’s monthly meals return

Sybene-Chesapeake facility has also reopened at its regular location

PROCTORVILLE — “We’re back!” Darlene Green, director of the Sybene-Chesapeake Senior Center said.

She was referring to the monthly Our Day fellowship meals that the center hosts at First Baptist Church in Proctorville.

The center had to stop hosting the popular event, which typically draws hundreds to the church, in February 2020, due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve started back our regular dinners,” Green said, adding that Friday marked a reunion for the group they have long waited on. “It’s been 15 months.”

The pandemic also shut down the senior center, which is housed in a modular unit beside the Chesapeake Community Center, putting a stop to their regular events for 15 months.

In the shutdown time, Green kept members connected via Facebook and routinely called them to check on their needs.

She said the center had a quiet reopening in May, as vaccines began to take hold in the county.

Now in its seventh year, the center is open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week. Green said hours are limited to 10 a.m.-noon for now.

Friday’s dinner at the center was also host to the Lawrence County Commission, who had their meeting at the church.

Green said the monthly community meals at the church will follow their regular schedule and will take place the last Friday of each month. Doors open at 9 a.m. and food is served shortly after. The meals often feature singers and other guests.

Green said a group of the seniors will also be setting up a special table at July’s luncheon.

“They wanted to have a tea party,” she said.

There is no cost of admission for the event, though donations to the center are welcome.