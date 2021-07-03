expand
Ad Spot

July 4, 2021

Janet Mullins

By Obituaries

Published 7:20 pm Saturday, July 3, 2021

Janet Lee Wells Mullins, 80, of Ironton, died on Friday, July 2, 2021, at her residence.

She is survived by her husband, Milton Mullins.

Funeral services will be noon Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Delbert Dixon officiating. Burial will follow in Haverhill Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

Donations can be made in Janet’s memory to Heartland Hospice in Lucasville.

To offer the family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

More News

Divorce raises many issues for filers

Ohio becomes 21st state to adopt age-18 sales law for cough medicine

Janet Mullins

Mina Ellis

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    What is your favorite thing about the Lawrence County Fair?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business