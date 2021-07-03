St. Joseph ‘Flight Academy’ to be held July 14-16

The St. Joseph varsity basketball team will conduct its “Flight Academy” basketball camp from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday through Friday, July 14-16, at the Parish Life Center.

The camp is open to all students grades K-through-8. Each camper will receive a camp T-shirt for participating. Camp fee is $50.

The St. Joseph High School varsity team will help with instruction with head coach Jason Wells camp director.

Interested persons may go online for additional information and to register or contact Anna Easterling at (740) 357-1973. Go online at https://www.irontoncatholicschools.org/…/FlightAcademy